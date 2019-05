Korey Wise was 16 when jurors convicted him of assault, sexual abuse and riot. Sentenced to 5 to 15 years behind bars, he was released after serving 12. After the verdict was read, Wise turned his attention towards the prosecutors. “You’re going to pay for this,” Wise shouted in court. “Jesus is going to get you. You made this up.”

Today, Wise still lives in New York City, and is often asked to speak about his ordeal. Through his work with the Innocence Project, Wise also advocates for the rights of the wrongly convicted as well as criminal justice reform.