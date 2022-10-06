At Least 36 Killed, Including 22 Children, in Mass Shooting at Kindergarten in Thailand

The mass shooting occurred in rural Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand, the Royal Thai Police said in a statement Thursday

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 07:22 AM
This frame grab from video footage by Thai PBS made available via AFPTV and taken on October 6, 2022 shows the exterior of a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, where a former policeman shot dead at least 30 people
Thai school shooting. Photo: THAI PBS via AFPTV//AFP via Getty Images

At least 36 people, including 22 children and two teachers, were killed when a gunman opened fire at a children's kindergarten in Thailand on Thursday.

The mass shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in rural Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Around 12 other people were wounded, reported NBC News, citing the office of Police Gen. Surachete Hakparnwhich. Eight of these are considered serious, NBC added.

The RTP named ex-police officer Panya Khamrab, 34, as the suspected attacker. He had been fired from the police in 2021 for drug use and attended a court hearing for drug charges before the attack, a police spokesperson told reporters, according to the BBC.

This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu
Panya Khamrab. HANDOUT/THAILAND'S CENTRAL INVESTIGATION/AFP via Getty Images

Kamrab was armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife, the BBC added, per Thailand's public broadcaster.

He also murdered his wife and child before shooting himself, police added Thursday, Reuters reported.

"The shooter came in around lunchtime and shot four or five officials at the childcare center first," District official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters about the killings, adding that the victims included a teacher who was 8 months pregnant.

This handout picture taken and released by the Royal Thai Police on October 6, 2022 shows National Police Chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat (2R), speaking with a police operation team in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu following an attack on a nursery
Thai school shooting. HANDOUT/Royal Thai Police/AFP via Getty Images

"At first people thought it was fireworks," Lamphu continued to Reuters. She added that around 30 children were at the kindergarten when the gunman arrived.

The youngest victim was said to be 2 years old, NBC News reported.

According to the BBC, the gunman opened fire after he arrived at the kindergarten and could not find his child. An eyewitness told Reuters he forced himself into a locked room when children were sleeping and opened fire.

He then drove his vehicle into a crowd of people when he fled, shooting from the driver's window, added the BBC, citing police spokesman Paisan Luesomboon. He returned home to kill his wife and child.

This frame grab from video footage by Thai PBS made available via AFPTV and taken on October 6, 2022 shows officials outside a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, where a former policeman shot dead at least 30 people in a mass shooting
Thailand school shooting. THAI PBS via AFPTV//AFP via Getty Images

"He intended to crash into others on the road," eyewitness Paweena Purichan, 31, told the AFP news agency. "The attacker rammed a motorbike and two people were injured. I sped off to get away from him."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Purichan added to the outlet that the gunman was a well-known drug addict.

While gun ownership is high in Thailand, mass shootings are rare. Its last major incident was in 2020 when a soldier killed 29 and wounded 57 after a property deal went sour.

Related Articles
Police block an area as investigators and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia
13 Killed, Including 7 Children, in Russian School Shooting by Gunman Wearing 'Nazi Symbols'
A handout combination photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police showing suspect Myles Sanderson
Suspect Who Allegedly Killed 10 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Stabbings Dies in Custody
A relative of one of the 14 victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa
August 28, 2022, New York, New York, USA: August, 28, 2022 NEW YORK .New York City police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot at Coney Island Boardwalk and West 29 Street, in the confines of the 60 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that five people sustained gunshot wounds: Victim #1 is 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the back, Victim #2 is a 49-year-old female with a gunshot wound in the right leg, Victim #3 a 34-year-old female with a gunshot wound in the right foot, Victim #4 is a 46-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the left leg and and Victim #5 is an unidentified adult male with a gunshot wound in the left leg. All five victims were transported by Emergency Medical personnel to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, where Victims #2-5 are listed in stable condition and Victim #1 was pronounced deceased. (Credit Image: © Bruce Cotler/ZUMA Press Wire)
1 Killed and 4 Wounded in a Shooting at Coney Island Beach
Cincinnati Bar Shooting Injuries at Least 9
Police Search for Gunman Who Opened Fire in Cincinnati Bar: 'An Absolute Tragedy in Our City'
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School District Votes Unanimously to Fire Police Chief 2 Months After Mass Shooting
Yellow police tape
Colo. Mom and Teen Daughter Are Killed by Victim's Abusive Ex, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
People with rainbow flags lay flowers at a memorial at the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. (Photo by Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
2 Dead, at Least 21 Others Wounded in Shooting During Norway Pride Festival: 'Deeply Shocking'
Elisjsha Dicken
Victims of Indiana Mall Attack, Along with Gunman and 'Good Samaritan' Who Stopped Shooter, Are ID'd
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Leaves at Least 4 People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Medical Building
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo Identified Among Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims
David Siau, Christy Siau, McKenzie Siau
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Police Kill Gunman Who Attacked Texas Sports Complex Where 250 Kids Were Attending Summer Camp
Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uvalde Police Supervisor Didn't Reply When Cop Asked to Shoot Before Gunman Entered School: Report
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Law & Order: Organized Crime logo
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Is Shot Dead Near the Show's Brooklyn Set