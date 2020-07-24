Body Found in Search for Missing Calif. Boy, 2, Whose Parents 'Stopped Cooperating' with Police

The remains of a toddler were found, but a positive identification has not yet been made

A toddler's body has been found during the search for Thaddeus Sran, a 2-year-old California boy who vanished from his Fresno home in the middle of the night on July 14.

The remains were found in a farming area outside the city. According to FOX26, the body belongs to a child approximately 2 to 3 years old, but police can’t confirm the child's identity until the coroner performs an autopsy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a press conference last week, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said Thaddeus' parents claimed to have put the boy to bed at 10 p.m. on July 14. They said when they checked on him at 8:30 a.m. the next morning, he was gone.

Thaddeus was born prematurely and had "extreme health issues." He used a feeding tube and was just learning to walk. He was also nonverbal.

In a statement earlier this week, authorities alleged that Thaddeus's parents have not aided in the search for their missing son.

"Unfortunately, Thaddeus’ parents stopped cooperating early on in the investigation," the statement reads. "We believe their assistance in this case would be helpful. We are hopeful that they will resume cooperating with Madera Police Department detectives and help us to locate Thaddeus."

But the family's attorney, Roger T. Nuttall, says the family initially worked with the police and stopped when they felt that they were becoming suspects.

"Both parents immediately cooperated with law enforcement by giving their respective statements as to the circumstances associated with their discovery of Thaddeus having become missing," Nuttall said in a statement.

"But the officers suddenly, and surprisingly under the circumstances, became accusatory in their questioning of Mr. and Mrs. Sran," Nuttall continues. "I advised them in no uncertain terms to cease speaking with law enforcement without the presence of their attorney."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an interview with ABC30, Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold confirmed Thaddeus' parents had another daughter who died in Madera a few years ago. He gave no further details.

In an interview with Fox26, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said detectives had spent all day Thursday searching for clues near the body.