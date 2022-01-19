More than $250,000 is being offered as a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man accused of fatally stabbing Brianna Kupfer in a Los Angeles furniture store last week

Text Reveals Slain UCLA Student Felt a 'Bad Vibe' from Person in the Store Shortly Before Being Attacked

New details have emerged in the investigation into the death of a 24-year-old graduate student who was stabbed while working at a Los Angeles high-end furniture store last week.

Brianna Kupfer, of Pacific Palisades, was killed Thursday when an unknown assailant entered the store Croft House on North La Brea Avenue and stabbed her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kupfer was found dead by a customer, who contacted police. The suspect, who remains at large, fled through a back door after the attack, LAPD said.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, authorities said that Kupfer had texted a friend shortly before she was stabbed to death.

"At 1:36 p.m. in the afternoon, Brianna was working in this store all by herself. She sent a text to a friend letting her know that there was someone inside the location that was giving her 'a bad vibe,' " said Lt. John Radtke of the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide division.

He continued, "Regrettably, that person did not see the text immediately. And at 1:50 p.m., a citizen who was coming into the store, a customer, found Brianna lying on the ground lifeless, covered in blood."

Though the suspect is still unknown, officials also released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the person they believe to be Kupfer's attacker at a nearby 7-11 shortly after the murder occurred.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin Black male wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark-colored skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes. The suspect was also carrying a dark-colored backpack at the time of the attack.

Investigators believe the man to be homeless, saying that he "walked for miles" in all directions around the neighborhood where the stabbing took place, police said, adding that the attack is thought to be random with no motive involved.

Additional surveillance footage obtained by multiple local news outlets shows the man calmly walking northbound down an alley behind the crime scene.

Kupfer was a graduate of both Brentwood High School in Los Angeles and the University of Miami, her family said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles.

Her father told CBS Los Angeles that his daughter had been working on a degree in architectural design at UCLA.

Speaking with FOX 11 Los Angeles, Kupfer's father says his daughter was "smart" and had "big dreams" in addition to having "lots of friends" and being "devoted to her family."

The reward for any information leading to an arrest now totals over $250,000 — with officials offering $50,000, combined with donations from Kupfer's home community in the Pacific Palisades.