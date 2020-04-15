Texas Woman Who Used Wheelchair Is Mauled to Death by Stray Dog She Took in Days Earlier

Image zoom Fort Worth Police Department/Facebook

A Texas woman died over the weekend from the severe injuries she sustained late last month when a stray dog she brought into her home days earlier attacked her.

The mauling, which occurred in Fort Worth on March 28, was covered by WFAA, KTVT, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

On Tuesday, the Star-Telegram reported that the pit bull who attacked the woman had been euthanized on Monday.

The dog had been in the custody of animal control officers since the attack, and was evaluated before the decision was made to put the animal down.

Sharon Rene Baldwin, 60, who used a wheelchair, died Sunday night in a nearby hospital from the wounds she suffered in the mauling, according to the reports.

Only Baldwin was injured in the incident.

Baldwin was bitten on the arms, shoulders, and neck.

Medical examiners determined she died by “mauling by canine.”

The Star-Telegram reports a man who was staying at Baldwin’s home said he’d found the stray dog several days before the attack.

He took the dog in while he searched for the dog’s owner.

Authorities believe Baldwin either rolled over the dog in her wheelchair or fell on the canine, prompting the dog to attack her.