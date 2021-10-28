Texas Woman Trying to Break Away from Husband Is Killed After Years of Alleged Abuse

A Texas woman was allegedly shot multiple times by her husband outside a Beaumont business Saturday. Her family claims he had been abusing her for years.

Terry Barlow, 53, was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Ashley Barlow.

Another person was shot at but uninjured.

Terry was arrested at the scene of the shooting, Beaumont police said. He has yet to be charged.

Ashley's sister, Amanda Buck, told 12News that Ashley, a probation officer, had allegedly been abused by her husband for years.

Her sister, she alleged, wanted a divorce and was "finally ready to break away from him."

"He took his children's mother from them and they were her life," said Amanda. "She was a hard worker and she persevered over the abuse to obtain a degree and give her children the best life possible. All I have left of my sister is her children and I will raise them to her standards and let them know every day how much their mother loved them."

Amanda started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Terry remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.