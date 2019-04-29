Texas Triathlete Mom Allegedly Killed by Ex-Boyfriend Days After Filing Protective Order

Image zoom Emily Susan Law Facebook

A Texas woman training to compete in her first triathlon was murdered, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, just days before she was due to compete in the race. The alleged murder also occurred mere days after she had filed an emergency protective order against her ex.

Emily “Susan” Law, 49, was scheduled to take part in the Ironman Triathlon in Houston on Saturday but was allegedly killed by 46-year-old James Freeman in the kitchen of her home five days earlier. Freeman was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at them at Law’s house in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga Monday, Watauga Police Chief Robert Parker tells PEOPLE.

Authorities have not confirmed Susan’s cause of death.

“We still have an ongoing investigation,” says Parker. “We want to not only make sure we have the right person but that there are not any other issues involved.”

However, Parker says, “we do believe [Freeman] is a suspect in the homicide and we do believe he is responsible for it.”

Parker says Freeman had a criminal history.

Image zoom James Freeman Watauga Police Department

Kae Law, Susan’s 25-year-old son, told the Fort-Worth Star Telegram that his mother was gearing up to compete in all four Texas Ironman triathlons this year. She was hoping to complete the grueling races prior to her 50th birthday in September, he said.

“She may not have gotten to finish and hear: ‘Susan, you are an Ironman,’” Law said, according to the Star Telegram. “But she’s my Ironman.”

Law said that his mother and Freeman had split up and on Monday he went to her home after he couldn’t get a hold of her. Once there, he told the Star Telegram, he found Freeman “passed out” on the couch. He said he let the police inside the home just seconds before he heard gunfire.

“I wanted to get in there and get to my mom because I knew she was hurt, but I couldn’t,” he said. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with.”

According to Parker, Freeman was arrested five days before the murder on a family violence assault charge. Susan had filed an emergency protective order that banned Freeman from coming near her office or her house after he allegedly attempted to strangle her.

Parker said he was released on bail.

Kae Law told the Dallas Morning News that friends and family offered her a place to stay after she got the protective order but she declined because she wanted to keep up with her strict Triathlon training regimen.

“She was so determined, so determined,” Law said. “She was going to be an Ironman.”

Susan’s friend Cathy Lindsay told the Morning News that she had a “huge, huge, huge heart.”