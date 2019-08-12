Texas Woman Livestreamed Herself Shoving Her Dog into a Clothes Dryer and Turning the Machine On

Image zoom Woman shoving dog into dryer New York Post

Warning: Graphic video below.

Animal lovers around the country have been left disturbed and angered after a Texas woman recorded herself shoving her dog into a clothing dryer and hysterically laughing as she turned the machine on.

The video, which was livestreamed on Instagram, made its rounds over the weekend and featured an unidentified woman heartlessly abusing her dog by putting him into the dryer.

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna put his a— back in the dryer. He likes that s—, look!” the woman said in the since-deleted Instagram Live video, which was captured by a Twitter user.

After locking her pup inside the dryer and closing the door, the woman turned on the machine and proceeded to cackle and scream with laughter while the pooch tumbled around inside for a few seconds.

She then opened the door and showed her pet, who was mid-tumble, desperately escaping the machine and running away from his owner.

The woman continued to laugh as she turned the camera back on her dog — now on the opposite side of the room underneath the living room table — as she offered an offhand apology to her clearly terrified pup.

Someone please call the police on this girl, Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all. It’s complete abuse how they treat them pic.twitter.com/GSFD080ErY — Malissa (@sasaaok) August 10, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: Puppy Abandoned in Airport Bathroom with Devastating Note Because There Was ‘No Other Option’

A Twitter user who happened to come across the disturbing footage re-shared it online and begged the public to report the unknown woman, who is reportedly from Dallas, according to the New York Post.

“Someone please call the police on this girl, Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all. It’s complete abuse how they treat them,” the user tweeted beneath the video.

RELATED: YouTube Star Accidentally Uploads Video of Herself Hitting, Spitting on and Yelling at Dog

Other people joined in by reporting the video to the local police and PETA and urged that the dog be taken away from the woman.

“Please someone do something about this. I’m sick to my stomach after watching that,” wrote one user. “That person should be arrested for animal abuse. Please find out who she is.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Eventually, one person appeared to find the woman’s Instagram account, but her profile has since been deleted from the social platform.

At this time, it is unclear if the account was deactivated by Instagram and if any charges will be pressed against the woman.

Representatives at Instagram and the Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.