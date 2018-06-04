Texas Woman Said She Fatally Shot Her Husband Because He Was Abusing their Cat

A Texas woman accused of murdering her husband told police she shot him Saturday because he was beating their cat, police say.

Dallas Police who answered the shooting call about 6:45 a.m. at a residence on Fall Manor Drive say they were met by 47-year-old Mary Harrison, who told them she shot her husband, the department announced with a statement on its Facebook page.

She told police that she and her husband, 49-year-old Dexter Harrison, were arguing “as he was beating the family cat,” and she shot him, police say.

Dexter Harrison was taken to Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He was pronounced dead from his injury.

Mary Harrison was taken to police headquarters, where she waived her Miranda rights told detectives what allegedly happened in the home, police say.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“During the course of the interview, she admitted to her role in the offense and confessed to shooting the victim,” according to the police statement.

It was the scandal that rocked America’s most storied political family and changed the course of presidential history. PEOPLE‘s first-ever podcast, Cover-Up, dives into the Chappaquiddick scandal and attempts to piece together what happened in the hours after Ted Kennedy’s car went over a narrow wooden bridge, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever podcasts are available.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Dallas County jail, into which she was booked at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to jail records.

She is facing a single charge of murder, according to the records.

An attorney who might speak on Mary Harrison’s behalf was not immediately identified, nor was it clear whether she has yet entered a plea.