The woman's horrified colleagues watched as she was robbed in her home during a video call for work

Tx. Woman Is Robbed at Gunpoint in Home While on Zoom Meeting, and 3 Suspects Are Arrested

A Texas woman was on a Zoom call for work when two teenagers forced their way into her home and robbed her at gunpoint while her co-workers watched, police say.

On Friday, just before 3 p.m., Adrian Guillen, 19, and a 15-year-old girl allegedly forced their way into the home of an unidentified San Antonio woman, San Antonio Police say in a release.

As the woman's horrified co-workers looked on, Guillen allegedly held a gun to the woman's head and demanded her property, according to police.

Fearing for her life, the woman watched as Guillen and the 15-year-old "began to ransack the victim's residence taking multiple pieces of property," police allege in the release.

While the robbery was in progress, the woman's colleagues notified their boss about the terrifying scene unfolding before them, and the boss called 911, police said, KSAT reports.

When the robbery was over, the suspects allegedly jumped into a Honda Accord driven by Jaime Trevino, police told KSAT.

While searching the area, detectives allegedly saw Guillen, the 15-year-old and Trevino at the 4300 block of Fortuna St. "in possession of the victim's property," police say in the release.

Police told KSAT that the three allegedly forced their way into the property, where Trevino and Guillen "were trying to break into a safe."

They allegedly emptied the contents of the safe into their car before taking off, police told KSAT.

With the department's EAGLE helicopter following the three and surveilled them, the suspects went to their next stop, police say in the release.

The three got out of their car at the OYO hotel, KSAT reports.

They "began to start unloading the stolen items," police allege in the release.

Officers arrived on scene and quickly took all three suspects into custody without incident.

At the time of Guillen's arrest, there was an active warrant for his arrest on a capital murder charge out of Bandera County, KSAT reports.

Guillen is charged with aggravated robbery, the Bexar County District court clerk tells PEOPLE.

He was ordered held on a $1 million bond in connection to the murder charge.

Trevino is also charged with aggravated robbery, the clerk says.

Both are awaiting indictment and are scheduled to appear in court in July.

No information was available about the 15-year-old suspect because she is a minor.