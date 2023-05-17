Texas Woman Overheard Arguing with Man Vanished a Week Ago Leaving Phone, Car Keys & Dog Behind

Madeline Molina Pantoja, 21, was last seen at her apartment on May 10

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Madeline Molina Pantoja. Photo: Facebook

A 21-year-old Texas woman is still missing, one week after family and friends say she disappeared following an argument with a man.

Madeline Molina Pantoja was last seen on May 10 at her Midland, Texas, apartment after a friend dropped her off at home following dinner.

Family and friends say Pantoja was arguing with a man before her disappearance, according to local KMID.

"People from those apartments have spoken more about things, they heard arguments, not just on her floor…but outside," Pantoja's cousin, Myriam Benavides, told the outlet.

Pantoja's friend Karen Ramos told KMID that she went to the woman's apartment to look for her and had trouble getting inside, before finally finding Pantoja's phone, keys and dog along in the apartment.

"We finally got into her apartment and her keys were in there, but the door was locked, and he [the man] was the only one who had a key," Ramos said.

Ramos added: "I wish I could show her how much she's loved and how much we want her back."

Madeline Molina Pantoja
Madeline Molina Pantoja. Facebook

The Midland Police Department said it has no leads on what clothes Pantajo was last seen wearing or any vehicle information to aid in the search. It's asking the public to come forward with any information.

The man Pantoja was arguing with has also not been identified by police.

A family-led search in recent days led to no further information, according to KMID. A family member who identified themselves as Pantoja's older sibling launched a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $20,000 to aid in the search.

Pantoja is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown hair, two butterfly tattoos behind her right ear, and a rose tattoo on her arm.

Pantoja's case has also gained attention on TikTok, where her story was told by a user asking others to help find her.

"Please help spread the word of her disappearance!" the user wrote. "Help bring Madeline back home!"

