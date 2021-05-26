Samantha Lopez is survived by three daughters, aged 2, 6 and 10

Tx. Woman Is Killed in Front of 3 Children Outside Home as She Prepared To Take Them to School

Investigators in San Antonio, Texas, have detained a person of interest in the killing of a 28-year-old mother-of-three who was killed Monday morning — in front of her young girls — moments after leaving her home to take them to school.

The San Antonio Express-News, KSAT, and KENS all report that a man remains in custody. However, as of Wednesday morning, criminal charges had not been filed against him.

Without identifying him by name, authorities told KSAT that Samantha Lopez was gunned down just after 7 a.m. by her estranged husband.

Lopez's three daughters are aged 2, 6 and 10, the reports indicate.

The three girls were unharmed, police said. They are now in the custody of a relative.

At a vigil held Tuesday for Lopez, her mother, Rosemary Gonzales, spoke to KENS, and said the man who killed her daughter is a coward.

"I lost a daughter, and that is hard," she said. "A big ole' demon came and did what he did and destroyed a family."

Gonzales continued: "A coward doesn't shoot from behind and once she is down and shoot her again. That's awful, that is an awful death for her."

KENS reports police claim the person detained had been arrested multiple times for violating a protective order Lopez had in place.

"She had a protective order, and it didn't work," the grieving mother said.