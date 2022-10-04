Texas Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Woman and Trying to Steal Her Baby

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was convicted of capital murder Monday and now faces the death penalty after she brutally killed Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, to steal the pregnant woman's baby


October 4, 2022
Reagan Hancock, Taylor Parker
Victim Reagan Simmons Hancock and Her Killer Taylor Parker. Photo: Facebook; Idabel Police Department

A jury in Texas has found a woman guilty of capital murder for killing an expectant mother in an attempt to steal her unborn baby.

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was convicted of stabbing Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, in Oct. 2020 and taking the victim's baby from her womb, the Bowie County District Attorney's office said on Monday, according to multiple outlets. The baby girl also died following the brutal attack.

The D.A.'s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During the three-week trial, Parker's lawyer, Jeff Harrelson, argued that the kidnapping charge should be dismissed, a move that would reduce Parker's capital murder charge to murder, per Associated Press.

PEOPLE reached out to Harrelson for comment but did not immediately get a response.

In his closing argument, Harrelson told the 12-person jury, made up of six women and six men, "That's why in opening statements we spent so much time on definitions. You can't kidnap a person who has not been born alive."

Reagan Hancock
Reagan Simmons Hancock. Facebook

Still, prosecutors noted that medical experts confirmed the baby girl had a heartbeat, with Assistant District Attorney Kelly Crisp adding of Parker, "We have methodically laid out what she did, why she did it, all the moving parts, and all the collateral damage. The best evidence the state of Texas has that baby was born alive..."

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards said, according to Fox News Digital, "In the past two weeks, the evidence has never been more clear. She's a liar, a manipulator, and now she's gonna be held accountable for it."

Richards went on to describe the mom-to-be's harrowing final moments on earth as Taylor ripped her daughter from her stomach.

Simmons Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when the child was taken from her womb.

Parker was speeding and pulled over by a Texas State Trooper in De Kalb shortly after the attack.

Reagan Hancock
Reagan Hancock with her family. Facebook

She allegedly told the officer she had given birth by the side of the road, and that the baby was not breathing.

Parker and the baby were both rushed by ambulance to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Okla. but the hospital staff was suspicious of Parker when she refused to be checked out by doctors.

The baby was declared dead at the hospital.

RELATED VIDEO: Texas Woman Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb

Parker was later arrested after Simmons Hancock was found dead in her New Boston home around.

During the trial, Crisp said Parker lied about being pregnant for nearly 10 months to keep her boyfriend around. She faked ultrasounds, had a gender-reveal party and even posted about her fake pregnancy on social media.

After the attack, Parker left Simmons Hancock's 3-year-old daughter alone with her dying mom.

Parker's sentencing proceedings are scheduled for Oct. 12. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

