"I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," 52-year-old Caron McBride said upon learning she was wanted out of Oklahoma on a felony warrant

Texas Woman Had Felony Warrant for Not Returning VHS Tape of Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 2000

A video cassette rental from more than 20 years ago came back to haunt a former Oklahoma woman, and not because she was unkind and didn't rewind, PEOPLE confirms.

Caron McBride, 52, did not even know she had a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly failing to return a copy of the 1996 made-for-TV movie Sabrina the Teenage Witch she had rented from Movie Place, a video rental store in Norman, Oklahoma.

The warrant was issued in 2000 — a year after she's alleged to have rented the movie, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds.

The film served as the pilot for the series that ran for four seasons on ABC and then, three on The WB.

McBride, who now resides in Texas, recently learned of the outstanding warrant when she tried changing the name on her driver's license.

"I went to change my driver's license — during this COVID thing you had to make an appointment — and so, I sent them an email," McBride told KOKH. The DMV "sent me an email and they told me... that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did."

McBride called the number, which was for the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office, and was told she was wanted for a felony charge of embezzlement of rented property.

"I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," McBride told the station, adding when she was told why, "I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn't kidding."

Movie Place ended operations in 2008, according to KOKH.

McBride said she had no recollection of renting the video. But she now knows why she was let go from so many jobs over the years.

"Because when they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement," said McBride.

Last week, the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office announced that it had dismissed the case against McBride.

McBride believes the VHS tape in question may have been rented on her account, but by someone she used to live with.