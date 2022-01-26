Rebecca Taylor, 49, was charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony

Texas Woman Facing Felony Charge After Allegedly Trying to Buy Another Woman's Toddler at Walmart

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly trying to purchase a baby when she approached another woman in the self-checkout line at Walmart.

On Jan. 18, Rebecca Taylor approached a woman whose 1-year-old son was seated in the cart. She approached her and "… began commenting on her son's blonde hair and blue eyes. She asked how much she could purchase him for," the unidentified woman told police about the encounter, according to a police report obtained by The Messenger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"(The mom) tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do," a police official wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Crockett Police Department.

Crockett PD did not immediately return a request for comment by PEOPLE.

The unidentified woman says Taylor was with another woman and they began calling her son's name, which had not been provided by the mother, she told police.

She waited for the women to leave before leaving to go to her vehicle, according to the report.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She quickly locked her son and another child in her vehicle when Taylor approached her again.

"Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn't take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him," the report stated. Taylor eventually left in her black SUV.

Crockett Police reviewed surveillance video from Walmart and confirmed the incident, which was reported in the affidavit, The Messenger reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A police official went to Taylor's house to ask about the incident when Taylor allegedly told her, "she doesn't like thieves, then she stated I could speak with her attorney and to get off her 'precipice.' She slammed the door shut," the officer said in the affidavit, according to KETK.

Taylor was taken into custody on Jan. 18 and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she bonded out of Houston County Jail on Thursday, officials confirmed to PEOPLE.