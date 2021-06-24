Taylor Pomaski was last seen at a party at her home on April 25

Tx. Woman Vanished Nearly 2 Months Ago, and Her Ex-NFL Player Boyfriend Is Suspected of Killing Her

Texas authorities are searching for clues in the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski - and recently filed court documents saying that they suspect her boyfriend of killing her.

Pomaski was reported missing by her parents in May. In an interview with ABC-13, her father said the family realized on Mother's Day that they hadn't spoken to her since April.

"It kind of hit us early in the day," Stephen Pomaski told the news station. "We haven't heard from her in a week and a half, two weeks at this point."

Her parents called police that evening and filed a missing person's report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office around midnight on Monday, May 10.

The last known sighting of Pomaski was at a party at her home on April 25. Police have found no trace of her.

Kevin Ware Jr. Kevin Ware Jr. | Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Pomaski's boyfriend, Kevin Ware, Jr., was identified as a suspect on Wednesday during a bond hearing on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Pomaski.

PEOPLE confirms that Ware, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested in April on two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. He was released on $23,000 bond on April 20 -- five days before Pomaski vanished.

Ware, 40, appeared in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors are requesting that his bail be revoked after he allegedly failed to report for bond supervision. "The defendant is suspected of murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski," prosecutors said in court documents obtained by both KHOU-TV and KPRC-TV.

Authorities have not elaborated on what evidence they may have against Ware. He has not been officially charged with any crime related to his girlfriend's disappearance.

Ware has not entered a plea in the other cases against him. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told KPRC-TV that Ware is surprised to be a suspect in his girlfriend's disappearance.

"That's the first time we've seen that," attorney Coby DuBose told the station. "That filing is the first time that it's been suggested that he is a suspect."