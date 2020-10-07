"Markie was a joyous person who loved people and accepted everyone for who they are," a family statement says

Texas Woman Led Church Service Before Being Killed in Car — and Family Is Unfamiliar with Suspect

A 29-year-old Texas woman known as a devoted member of her church was found shot to death hours after leading her Sunday service, officials say.

A motorist discovered Markie McGinnis inside her car, according to Liberty County deputies, who told ABC13 she was shot several times through her driver's side window.

"Markie was a joyous person who loved people and accepted everyone for who they are. This is a tragic loss for her family and friends as she is dearly loved and will be grievously missed," a family statement obtained by the station reads.

Pastor Sean Mooney told the station McGinnis had helped lead a worship service at Relate Community Church just hours before she was found.

"Her loss is a tragedy to all of us," Mooney said.

On Tuesday, officials from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office reported they arrested a man at his relative's home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Henry Davis, 24, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office online records. He is being held without bond and it is unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

Louisiana officials are working with the Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff's Office to extradite Davis back to Texas on a murder warrant, according to TV station Fox26.

After Davis' arrest, a family spokesperson told ABC13 that they had never seen him before, but were thankful a suspect had been arrested.

"We are thankful for family, friends and community's support while we continue to walk through this difficult time," a family friend told the station. "Markie will always be our bright beacon that causes us to do better and move forward."