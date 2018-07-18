Texas House Guest Allegedly Bit Off Woman's Nose and Swallowed It After Being Asked to Leave

A Texas woman was arrested early Friday morning after she allegedly bit off and swallowed another woman’s nose.

Jessica Collins, 41, had spent the night out at a bar with a friend and her friend’s neighbor, identified only as Tatiana, when they headed back to the neighbor’s home, according to WRAL.

Tatiana, 28, claims, according to ABC 13, that Collins grew disruptive after she demanded more alcohol and cigarettes.

When Tatiana asked Collins to leave, the suspect allegedly jumped on her and threw her to the ground by her hair, the outlet reported.

“I didn’t have time to react, to push her away,” she told ABC 13. “I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn’t. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth.”

Collins allegedly bit off a large piece of her nose and swallowed it.

Tatiana called her husband in the ambulance distraught, crying “I don’t have a nose anymore,” she tells the outlet.

Collins was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to the Star-Telegram. It is unclear if Collins has retained an attorney.

A friend of Tatiana’s created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the reconstructive surgery that would repair her nose as Tatiana has no health insurance and the cost of the surgery is $12,000.

“Because of the missing piece [that] was never recovered, my friend now needs reconstructive plastic surgery,” the GoFundMe stated. “But if she doesn’t have it within 2 weeks, the wound would start to heal and the surgery would be more complicated (according to the doctor).”

“Unfortunately, my friend doesn’t have medical insurance and the doctor is requesting payment upfront. The surgery costs $12,000, but there isn’t a price for the emotional and bodily damage my friend is enduring,” it added.

Collins was released from the Harris County Jail on $1,000 bond, according to the Star-Telegram.