Tx. Woman Who Allegedly Killed Pregnant Woman, Removed Baby from Womb Faces 2 Murder Charges

Taylor Parker has been indicted for capital murder in the deaths of a Texas woman and her baby

A Texas woman previously charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of a pregnant woman whose child was removed from her womb was indicted last week on another murder charge in the death of the baby.

Taylor Parker, 28, was indicted for capital murder Thursday by a grand jury in the death of the baby, named Braxlynn Sage.

Parker was previously indicted for murder in the death of Braxlynn's mother, 21-year-old Reagan Hancock, and for kidnapping for allegedly stealing the infant, the Texarkana Gazette reports.

According to the Gazette, the infant's case wasn't brought to a grand jury earlier because prosecutors didn't have a final report back from the coroner on her death.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

At an arraignment Friday, Parker entered a plea of not guilty. She is being held without bail at Bowie County Jail. A hearing is scheduled for April.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment.

Parker was taken into custody in Oklahoma in October on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping after Hancock was found dead in her New Boston, Texas, home around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 9 after police received a 911 call.

"The preliminary investigation indicated an unborn child had been removed from the victim's body," according to a New Boston Police Department press release.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby said Parker was speeding and pulled over by a Texas State Trooper in De Kalb after the alleged attack.

"She claimed she had just given birth and the baby wasn't breathing," he told PEOPLE.

Parker and the baby were rushed by ambulance to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Okla.

Dansby said hospital staff were suspicious when she refused to be checked out by doctors.

"She didn't want them to check her," he said. "We were told that, so I talked her into letting the doctor check. They called the doctor and he pretty much told us she didn't have a baby. It was just a matter of getting her to tell us what happened."

Dansby said, during an interview with Parker, he and police in Idabel were able to get enough probable cause to detain her.

The baby died at the hospital.

Parker was arrested by Idabel Police and OSBI at the hospital.

According to a PayPal donation fund set up to help raise money for her husband Homer and their daughter, Hancock and her accused killer were friends.

"Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby were selfishly killed by someone Reagan considered a friend," the account reads. "We are trying to raise money for Homer and their daughter. Let's rally together and raise enough money to take any stress off him for any and all expenses that will occur."

Hancock wrote on her Facebook page in August that she was expecting a baby girl.