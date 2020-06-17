Maria Montalvo is accused of killing her husband Simon Montalvo, 43, in April 2013 at their home in DeSoto

Tx. Woman Accused of Killing Husband as Their 2 Sons Slept Is Arrested After 7 Years at Large

A Texas woman who allegedly killed her husband seven years ago while her two children slept has been charged with murder after being at large since then.

Maria Leonor Montalvo, 48, was taken into custody at the U.S. - Mexico border in May as she attempted to enter San Diego from Mexico. The mother of two was extradited to Dallas County on Thursday and accused of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Montalvo is accused of killing her husband Simon Montalvo, 43, in April 2013 at their home in DeSoto while their two children slept upstairs. The district attorney’s office said Montalvo was shot six times, including twice in the back of the head.

“Our agency has never stopped looking for Montalvo and now that she is in jail where she belongs, we can pursue justice for the victim and his family,” DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa said in a statement.

Simon’s brother filed a missing person report on April 29, 2013. He told police he last saw his brother on April 21 at the Whataburger Restaurant with his son, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Simon Montalvo Dallas County District Attorney's Office

He contacted police again on May 4 to report he found a dead body outside the couple’s home by the rear door, the affidavit states.

Simon’s brother allegedly told police he was at the residence to install a camera and when he was in the back yard he “could smell a strong odor” and found a pile of rocks by the backyard fence.

“He observed black bags in the shape of a body and that he touched the bag and felt a human hand,” the affidavit states.

Detectives soon learned the couple’s two kids were staying with family in Indiana.

In an interview, the couple’s eldest child told detectives that his parents had been arguing a week earlier. He allegedly said he heard three “claps” that woke him up. He asked his mother what the noise was during the night and she told him a cabinet had turned over, according to the affidavit.

“He never saw Dad that morning or since,” the affidavit states.

Officers found three bullet holes in the master bedroom as well as “evidence of large amounts of blood” in the master bedroom and hallway areas, according to the affidavit.