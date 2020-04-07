Tx. Woman Charged with Murder After Video Allegedly Shows Her Pinning Boyfriend to Pillar with Car

Image zoom El Paso Police Dept.

A 39-year-old Texas man was killed during an argument with his girlfriend, according to a press release from the El Paso Police Department.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a domestic violence call at a local gas station where they found the man unresponsive.

Jorge Luis Vasquez was taken to Del Sol Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

Vasquez’s girlfriend, Monica Martinez, who did not have any apparent injuries, denied any wrong-doing, police officials stated in the release.

But detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage, which revealed an argument between the couple in the gas station’s parking lot.

“The offender is seen in a vehicle driving toward the victim who was on foot, pinning him between the vehicle and a support pillar on the gas island, after which the victim collapses,” the release alleges.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Vasquez’s death a homicide.

Martinez, 44, was arrested on suspicion of murder and held on a $1 million bond.

It was unclear whether she has obtained an attorney. She has not entered a plea to the charge against her.