Texas Woman Accused of Murdering Her Husband Is Captured After Allegedly Fleeing to Mexico

The months-long search for accused killer Clara Ledward has ended in Mexico, where the 29-year-old Texas woman was arrested on Friday on accusations she murdered her 24-year-old husband in May, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from Odessa, Texas police, Ledward was shot during her apprehension by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico.

"During her arrest, Clara Ledward sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds," reads the statement. "The Mexican authorities extradited Ledward to the United States and to Brewster County for medical care."

Odessa Police took her into custody at the hospital, located in Alpine, Texas.

Police say Ledward killed her husband, Jacob Ledward, in Odessa in early May.

Jacob's body was found inside his home on May 6 after relatives called police to request a welfare check.

Authorities have yet to say how Jacob was killed, and have not discussed a potential motive for the killing.

"Early into the investigation, the Odessa Police Department became aware of the fact that Ms. Ledward fled to Mexico," reads the statement. "Our partners with the FBI assisted by issuing an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution arrest warrant in order for us to work with the Government of Mexico in her apprehension."

Ledward has been formally charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence.

She has yet to appear before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.

Information on her lawyer, if she has one, was not available Monday morning.

The victim's family issued a statement to KMID following Friday's arrest.