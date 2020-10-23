Tx. Wife Allegedly Killed by Husband Who Hid in Shower to Ambush Her, Then Posts Video on YouTube

After allegedly ambushing and killing his wife, a 48-year-old Texas man apparently posted a video to YouTube, apologizing to his young children.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Trent Paschal, 48, has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting his wife to death on Wednesday in their La Marque home. According to the affidavit, he shot his wife after emerging from the shower of the master bedroom's bathroom, where he had been hiding.

Police arriving to the residence Wednesday found Savannah Paschal, 30, unresponsive in the bedroom, bleeding from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Savannah's mother, who was with her daughter, survived the incident, and told police Trent jumped out of the shower as she entered the bathroom.

"Trent stated that he was going to shoot both her and Savannah," reads the affidavit. "[Savannah's mother] shut the bathroom door on Trent, and started running out of the bedroom, toward the front of the house."

As she was running through the house, Savannah's mother tripped more than once. "As she was running away, she heard gunshots" and continued running, making her way to a neighbor's house.

Trent allegedly fled the home, and Savannah's mother returned to the home, finding her daughter on the floor, clinging to life. First responders were summoned to take Savannah to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police eventually caught up with Trent in Houston, where, after a confrontation with officers, he was shot by a deputy. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

The affidavit alleges a neighbor captured a recording of Trent on the phone with his wife’s aunt. In the recording, he is heard "confessing that he shot Savannah," the affidavit alleges.

Since his arrest, a YouTube clip running more than four minutes has been shared widely online.

In the video, Trent apparently speaks to his daughter, telling her he wants her "to know that I love you."

The video ends suddenly when he looks to his left, appears to see someone, and rushes into a darkened room.

Because he remains in a hospital receiving care, Trent Paschal has yet to enter a plea to the charge he faces.