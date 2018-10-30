A Texas Toddler Is Missing, Her Mom Is Charged and Worried Dad Searches for His 'Mini-Me'

A 2-year-old Texas girl is missing — and her mother, who reported the girl missing on Sunday morning, now faces charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Tiaundra Christon, 21, told College Station police she left daughter Hazana Anderson in a stroller near a pond that morning to get a bottle from the car, but that the girl was missing from the stroller when she returned, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

But investigators believe Christon wasn’t telling the truth. They arrested her on charges of filing a false report and endangering a child near a body a water, according to a second news release.

Authorities have since expanded their search from the Brezos Valley to Houston and Louisiana, where a man Christon was apparently dating has family, according to KBTX.

Two fishermen told police that on the morning of Hazana’s disappearance, they heard cries for help and went to help Christon, which is when authorities were called. But authorities don’t know whether the fishermen saw Hazana before she disappeared, according to KBTX.

Tiaundra Christon Brazos County Jail

On Sunday, while Christon was answering police questions at the station, Hazana’s father, Tobodrick Anderson, and other family members were searching the area.

“I’m worried, hopeful,” Anderson told KBTX, saying his daughter was his “mini-me.”

“She’s like me. We do everything the same, like the same foods, laugh at the same things,” he said. “She’s my baby.”

Christon’s uncle, Morgan Christon, told the station his niece is a “very good mom.”

Christon is being held on a $250,000 bond. She has not entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Hazana is described as about 3 feet tall, weighing about 28 lbs. She was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, a black “girl squad” shirt, cream colored pants, pink socks, dark pink shoes and a purple beanie.

Anyone with information is urged to call College Station police at (979) 764-3600.‬