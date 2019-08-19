Texas Toddler Is Killed by Car in Parking Lot After Mother Leaves Him Alone, and Mom Is Charged

Image zoom GoFundMe

A teenage mother has been charged with felony child endangerment after her 18-month-son, who was trailing far behind her in a parking lot, was run over by a car.

The boy, Alan Villeda, died on August 14 outside a Houston apartment complex, according to multiple reports. The horrific incident was captured on surveillance video.

KHOU reports that Gissel Vazquez, 18, appeared in court on Friday and is now out on bail. Vazquez, who was not asked to plead to the charge against her, must now have supervised visits with her other child, a 2-month-old, a judge ruled.

According to KPRC, the footage allegedly shows Vazquez walking across a mostly empty parking lot at a brisk pace. Moments later, a child — her 3-year-old nephew — is seen trailing behind her.

Meanwhile, the video shows a neighbor exiting the apartment building, and entering a Honda Civic. Just then, ABC13 reports, Alan walks into the frame, slowing as he sees the Civic start to move.



The car backs up a bit before pulling forward, running over the toddler.

Two minutes later, the nephew, according to reports, can be seen pointing to Alan, who is unresponsive on the pavement. Vazquez runs to the child and picks him up, then screams.

Prosecutors filed charges against Vazquez on the basis that she allegedly acted recklessly by not paying attention to her nephew and son as they walked through the lot.

Prosecutors haven’t decided if the driver of the car that hit the child will be charged — but ABC13 reports Vazquez’s family members want the driver to face charges.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach Vazquez were unsuccessful Monday. It was also unclear if she had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations against her.

If tried and convicted, Vazquez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.