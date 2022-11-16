Texas Teen Shot in McDonald's Parking Lot by Now-Fired Police Officer Is Awake, Smiling 6 Weeks Later

Eric Cantu Jr. has 'years' of rehab ahead of him, says his father

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on November 16, 2022 04:17 PM
Erik Cantu
Photo: GoFundMe

It has been a grueling six weeks for the Cantu family whose 17-year-old son was shot multiple times while eating a hamburger inside his car.

But now, Erik Cantu Jr. is giving his family something to smile about.

"After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with all the prayers sent by the masses we are emerging victoriously from this unfortunate event!!!" Erik's father, Erik Cantu Sr., wrote in an update on the family's GoFundMe account.

"You're the first to see this smile and I'm one proud father to see this young man fight so hard to be here."

Erik's fight for his life started on Oct. 2 when San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand opened the door of Erik's vehicle — who was eating a hamburger in a McDonald's parking lot — and told him to get out.

Within minutes, which was captured on the rookie officer's bodycam, Brennand opened fire when Cantu tried to drive away. Brennand shot multiple times into the vehicle and continued shooting as the vehicle moved away. He shot at least four times, and struck Erik in his stomach, liver, lungs, and diaphragm, Texas Public Radio reports.

There was also a 17-year-old female passenger in the car at the time of the shooting who was unharmed, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu on body cam footage. AP/Shutterstock

Brennand was initially at the McDonald's responding to an unrelated disturbance call when he spotted Cantu's vehicle, which he alleged had "evaded from him the night prior," according to the incident report.

Brennand suspected the vehicle was stolen. According to KSAT, the San Antonio Police Department confirmed the plates did not match the vehicle, but said the vehicle was not stolen.

Two days later, Brennard, 27, was fired from the police department and charged with two felony counts of first-degree aggravated assault by a public servant.

It is unclear whether Brennard has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf. He is scheduled for a pre-hearing on Nov. 23.

James Brennard
James Brennard. San Antonio Police Department

For now, the Cantu family is celebrating Erik's improvement, while also preparing for the teen's lengthy road to recovery.

"We still have one more potential surgery and weeks and months and years of rehab," Erik's father wrote, "but he's proving he can do it."

