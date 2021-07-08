Texas Teen Shot in the Head Going Home from Astros Game Is Now on Life Support

A Houston teenager is on life support after a suspect opened fire on his family's truck late Tuesday night.

David Xavier Castro, 17, was heading home from a Houston Astros game with his father and brother when he was struck in the head by a bullet, police said, according to NBC News, Click2Houston, and KTRK.

The suspect began following the family's vehicle after "exchanging hand gestures" with David's father, police said, then fired "several shots at the father's truck," NBC News reports.

David was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Houston Police Department initially announced he had succumbed to his injury before issuing a correction that he is alive and on life support.

"David was one of the good guys," his father, Paul Castro, told KHOU 11. "He was set to be a National Merit Semifinalist. He loved percussion and was planning on playing in band in college."

"He was such a gentle person. He befriended kids who didn't fit in, like himself," Paul continued. "He would have added to our world and made it better. Instead, the world took him too early, in a senseless and meaningless way."

Houston homicide detectives are still searching for the person who shot David. They believe the suspect to be a male who drives a white Buick with four doors and a sunroof.