Police say there's no reason to believe that Crystal Rodriguez or her family were the intended target

'She Did Not Deserve to Die': Texas Woman, 18, Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Home Sleeping

Police in Dallas, Texas, are looking for whoever is responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman as she slept in her family's home.

Crystal Rodriguez was sleeping in her bed around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, when police say that someone began shooting outside, according to Fox 4 News. A stray bullet entered the home through the kitchen window and struck Rodriguez in the next room.

Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital, but later died of her injuries.

In a press conference, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the family did not seem to be involved in any criminal or risky activity that would result in them being targeted by shooters, and that it appears the killing was random.

When asked for a description of the suspects, Garcia grew agitated. "The suspects that we're looking for are cowards that have no respect for human life that shot indiscriminately into a home and took the life of an 18-year old woman. That's their description," he said, according to Fox 4 News.

"It was a cowardly act," Garcia said, according to WFAA-TV. "When acts like this happen, I get angry, and we take it personal. I take it personal. The men and women of this department take it personal."

Now, Rodriguez' family is mourning the loss of the young woman, who had recently graduated from high school.

"She's in the middle of the floor, and she's bleeding. I don't know where it's coming from," Crystal Vital recalled of her daughter's murder scene. "My daughter did not deserve this. She did not deserve to die."