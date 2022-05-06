Texas Teen Is Stabbed to Death in School Bathroom, and Suspect Is Fellow Student

A senior at a Texas High School has been stabbed to death in his school bathroom — and a classmate has been charged with murder.

According to a police press release, Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, was stabbed during a fight at Belton High School on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Authorities have charged 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison with one count of murder.

The stabbing was reported shortly at 9:47 a.m. on Tuesday. According to KWTX-TV, the school was immediately placed on lockdown. Because the school was in the middle of statewide testing, most students had turned in their cell phones and were unable to call their parents during the lockdown.

Police say that Allison allegedly ran out of the school immediately after the stabbing. Police found him less than an hour later and took him into custody without incident. PEOPLE confirms that he is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

The stabbing has sent shock waves throughout Belton, a small city about an hour north of Austin.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family," Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said in a statement, according to KWTX.

A family friend has established a GoFundMe to raise money to offset funeral expenses. "Joe was a very kind, loving and gentle young man," family friend Cynthia Grubb wrote. "This is a huge loss for his family, friends and loved ones."