A Texas teenager has been arrested after authorities say they found him driving through Nebraska with his mother's body in the trunk of his car.

Tyler Roenz, 17, and his 49-year-old mother Michelle Roenz were reported missing on Thursday. According to documents obtained by ABC-13, Tyler's father contacted police after he found blood and a human tooth in the garage of their home in Humble, Texas.

Tyler's father then followed a trail of blood into the master bedroom, where he allegedly found four additional human teeth in a pool of blood.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the family's Mazda 3 leaving the house at 11:44 a.m. on Thursday.

According to court documents, which were also obtained by Click2Houston.com, Michelle Roenz's credit card was used in Texas and Kansas, allegedly en route to Nebraska. The car's license plate was also pinged on a radar near Dallas, Texas.

Based on the evidence, authorities figured out that the car was likely heading northbound. They alerted authorities in Nebraska to be on the lookout for the Mazda. When the Nebraska Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, the driver allegedly fled.

After an ensuing car chase that reached speeds of 110 mph, the vehicle crashed into a semi truck and then into a ditch. Authorities say that Tyler Roenz was behind the wheel. He is hospitalized in serious condition.

Michelle Roenz's body was found in the trunk of the car. According to court documents, a preliminary investigation determined that she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

PEOPLE confirms that authorities have charged Tyler Roenz with unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to the Houston Chronicle, authorities say that additional charges may follow.

Tyler Roenz has not yet entered a plea to the charge, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. His bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Homicide Unit, at (713) 755-6056 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.