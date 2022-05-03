Lauren Juma's dream was to enter the military or become a police officer after graduating from high school, according to her family, who is grieving the loss of the promising young woman

Texas Teen FaceTimed Mother Saying Mom's Boyfriend Was Acting 'Weird' — Now Man Is Accused of Killing Her

A Texas man is being held on a $2 million bond after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter, say authorities.

Van Henry Brisbon, 60, of Humble, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of high school student Lauren Juma, of Humble, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.

Early Friday morning, just after 1 a.m., a young woman called 911 and said her mother's boyfriend was holding her 16-year-old sister captive at gunpoint inside their home, Gonzalez said in the statement.

Lauren's mother was out of town for work when the teen reached out to her, begging her to save her.

"My baby called me, FaceTimed me and she said, 'Mom, help me!'" her mother, Laurie Young, told KHOU 11 News. "That's the last time I heard her voice."

Lauren also called her sister, according to the outlet.

"She just wanted to get away, that's all she wanted," Lauren's sister, Keryca Harmon, told KHOU 11. "She just said he was being really weird and wanted me to pick her up."

Deputies who arrived on the scene heard gunshots as they approached the front door, Gonzalez said.

Brisbon exited the front door and was taken into custody, but "was not cooperative with investigators," he said.

Van Brisbon Van Brisbon | Credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Inside they found Lauren dead from gunshot wounds, he said.

Lauren and Brisbon were the only "two people inside the residence at the time of the murder," Gonzalez said.

"A motive for murder is unknown at this time," he added.

But in Brisbon's first appearance in court Monday morning, the judge and others heard disturbing details of the Nimitz High School cheerleader's last moments, ABC 13 reports.

Investigators asked for a sexual assault test to be performed on Lauren, ABC 13 and WHOU 11 report.

Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators believe she was raped before she was killed, ABC 13 reports.

Deputies found Lauren "with her pants down to her knees" and with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records, Click2Houston reports.

Brisbon's pants were "also down" when deputies arrested him, according to court records, Click2Houston reports.

On Monday, the judge raised Brisbon's bond to $2 million, increasing it from the $1 million bond a probable cause court judge set for him over the weekend after his arrest, ABC 13 reports.

It is unclear whether Brisbon has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

As police continue to investigate, Lauren's family and friends are mourning the loss of the upbeat teen.

"My daughter was a very wonderful loving caring person," the girl's father, Sajjad Juma, said, Fox 26 reports. "She loved everybody and everybody loved her."

Lauren's mother had been in a relationship with Brisbon for five years and is shocked that he allegedly killed her daughter, KHOU 11 reports.

"He treated Lauren like she was his baby," Young said. "I don't understand. He can rot in jail. He had no reason to take my baby's life."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help defray funeral costs.