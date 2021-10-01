Texas Teen Charged with Murder for Allegedly Stabbing His Twin Sister to Death

A Texas teenager has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death.

Deputies responded to a call at a house in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Ct. in Cypress Meadows around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Department tells PEOPLE.

Inside the house, authorities found 17-year-old Meghan Elliott with a stab wound. Her twin brother, Benjamin Elliott, was performing CPR when police arrived, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel pronounced Meghan dead at the scene, deputies said.

After further investigation, investigators learned that Benjamin had called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had stabbed his sister. The teens' parents were asleep in the home at the time of the stabbing.

Benjamin has been charged as an adult with murder. The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms to PEOPLE that anyone 17 or over in the state of Texas where a criminal act occurs is considered as an adult.

He remains at the Harris County Jail on $100,000 bond, jail records show.

On Thursday, Benjamin appeared in court where he claimed that he was asleep when the stabbing occurred, ABC13 reports.

The teen said in court that he woke up between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and was in his sister's room holding a knife to her neck. Once he realized he wasn't dreaming, he removed the knife and called 911, according to the news station.

Prosecutors added that Benjamin told investigators he doesn't suffer from sleeping disorders and wasn't impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the stabbing, per ABC13.

However, Benjamin's attorneys told the news station they will be looking through the teen's medical records to confirm whether he might have had any undiagnosed issues.