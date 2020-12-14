Jonathan Massey, 17, and Devin Massey, 15, were found dead inside of a vehicle sitting in the driveway of a Rosharon, Texas, home

Texas Teen Brothers Fatally Shot While Sitting in Car Parked in Driveway: 'Beyond Senseless and Cruel'

Two teenage brothers in Texas are dead after they were shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway, authorities say.

The shooting occurred on Saturday around 8:04 p.m. when police received a call about multiple gunshot wound victims outside of a home in Rosharon, Texas, according to Caitilin Espinosa, a public information officer for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find Jonathan Massey, 17, and Devin Massey, 15, dead inside of a vehicle sitting on the driveway, Espinosa tells PEOPLE.

Another male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Espinosa says the other victim, whom officials have not identified by name, is in stable condition as of Monday

Preliminary information from a witness suggest multiple suspects in masks approached the three victims in their vehicle and began shooting, according to officials.

Investigators believe there was an exchange of gunfire at the scene before suspects fled the scene.

One person was detained at the scene while investigators worked to determine his involvement, but he was later released from custody, according to Espinosa.

Rebekah Foley, a family friend of the Massey brothers, told ABC13 that the boys "had just come home from the grocery store" when they were shot.

"This was just a random act of violence," Foley said. "They had no chance."

Jonathan, who was known as Jojo, was reportedly a junior Ridge Point High School, while his brother Devin was a freshman.

"Our children were randomly murdered last night and we would like to ask for prayers and justice," the family said in a statement to KPRC-TV on Sunday. "It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason. God is head of our family and Jojo and Devin are now walking streets of gold and wearing wings over us left behind. As parents, we ask for any leads big or small."

"Social media posts, cameras and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers," the statement continued. "As Christians we ask for prayers and unity. As humans we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police. Get this off your chest before judgement day."

The family added that they hope the brothers will "be remembered for their respectful character and their charismatic, fun loving ways. Their talents on and off the football field since birth. Their loyalty to their family and kindness to their friends never wavered. Their spirit will always make us smile through the humorous memories of our two young boys."

"To my sweet Jojo and Devin, your life was shortened but your impact is mighty and forever powerful," the family's statement concluded.