Texas Teen Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Student to Death Outside a Restaurant

The school principal told shocked students and parents "this young man had such a bright future ahead of him"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 6, 2023 11:52 AM
Jesus San Miguel
Photo: Bexar County Jail

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a school student who was stabbed to death outside of a restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.

Police arrested and charged Jesus San Miguel with murder on Wednesday in connection with the death of John Jay High School student Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, 18. Authorities have not said if San Miguel was also a student at the Texas school.

Kinnamen was killed on Tuesday afternoon outside La Fiesta de Jalisco on Marbach Road on the West Side of San Antonio. A San Diego Police statement shared with PEOPLE says officers were called just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a knife attack.

The victim was found at the scene with a puncture wound to the right side of his torso, and he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Kinnaman's time of death was listed by Bexar County's Coroner as 3:35 p.m. (local time).

Police said Kinnaman and San Miguel were walking out of the restaurant when they started to fight. "The suspect immediately turned around pulling out a knife [and] stabbing the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction," the statement said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by News 4 San Antonio stated surveillance video from the restaurant shows San Miguel approach Kinnaman at a booth and say something. Kinnaman reportedly responded by saying "I'll kick your [expletive] right now." San Miguel allegedly said: "Okay. Let's go!" The pair then went outside and started to fight.

Bexar Court Jail records show San Miguel was arrested at 3:45 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday and a bond of $150,000 was set.

The death has rocked the local school community, with John Jay High School Principal Teresa Cuellar-Hernandez sending a letter to students and parents to confirm the tragedy.

"It breaks my heart knowing that this young man had such a bright future ahead of him. At times like this we are reminded of the importance of coming together as a community to support one another," John Jay High School Principal Teresa Cuellar-Hernandez said in the letter, Kens 5 reports.

PEOPLE has reached out to Bexar County authorities for the arrest warrant affidavit and further details.

Related Articles
James Toliver Craig, A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife
Colo. Dentist Accused of Poisoning His Wife in 'Complex and Calculated Murder': Police
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight
16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Newly Unsealed Search Warrant Details Items Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Had with Him at Time of Arrest
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murders Timeline: Everything to Know About the Case
Madison Gesswein
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Roommates of Slain Idaho Students 'Feel a Lot of Survivor's Guilt' About Murders: Source
Family and friends of Anthony Lowe Jr hold a news conference to demand an investigation into his death outside of the Huntington Park Police Department
California Police Fatally Shoot Double Amputee Stabbing Suspect as He Tried to Flee
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
stabbing victim Irene Torres and suspect Dwayne Herelle
MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend 17 Times, Stuffed Body in Storage Bin, Hid Her in Closet
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger Visited Idaho Student Union Before Murders — and Was 'the Type to Stare': Witnesses
Brenym McDonald
Texas Man Accused of Stabbing His 8-Year-Old Grandson to Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In
emma adams
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged