Texas Teen Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Student to Death Outside a Restaurant

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a school student who was stabbed to death outside of a restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.

Police arrested and charged Jesus San Miguel with murder on Wednesday in connection with the death of John Jay High School student Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, 18. Authorities have not said if San Miguel was also a student at the Texas school.

Kinnamen was killed on Tuesday afternoon outside La Fiesta de Jalisco on Marbach Road on the West Side of San Antonio. A San Diego Police statement shared with PEOPLE says officers were called just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a knife attack.

The victim was found at the scene with a puncture wound to the right side of his torso, and he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Kinnaman's time of death was listed by Bexar County's Coroner as 3:35 p.m. (local time).

Police said Kinnaman and San Miguel were walking out of the restaurant when they started to fight. "The suspect immediately turned around pulling out a knife [and] stabbing the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction," the statement said.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by News 4 San Antonio stated surveillance video from the restaurant shows San Miguel approach Kinnaman at a booth and say something. Kinnaman reportedly responded by saying "I'll kick your [expletive] right now." San Miguel allegedly said: "Okay. Let's go!" The pair then went outside and started to fight.

Bexar Court Jail records show San Miguel was arrested at 3:45 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday and a bond of $150,000 was set.

The death has rocked the local school community, with John Jay High School Principal Teresa Cuellar-Hernandez sending a letter to students and parents to confirm the tragedy.

"It breaks my heart knowing that this young man had such a bright future ahead of him. At times like this we are reminded of the importance of coming together as a community to support one another," John Jay High School Principal Teresa Cuellar-Hernandez said in the letter, Kens 5 reports.

PEOPLE has reached out to Bexar County authorities for the arrest warrant affidavit and further details.