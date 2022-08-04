Texas Teacher Who Sexually Abused Middle School Boy Has Prison Sentence Delayed After Giving Birth

Marka Bodine can remain free until June 2023, when she must report to prison

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Published on August 4, 2022 11:50 AM
Marka Lee Bodine
Marka Lee Bodine. Photo: Tomball Police Department

This week, a Texas judge handed down a 60-day prison sentence to a former middle school teacher who admitted to sexually abusing a former student over a three-year period, beginning when he was 13.

Through online records, PEOPLE confirms Tuesday's decision by Harris County Judge George Glass.

In addition to the two-month prison term, Marka Bodine, 32, was sentenced to 10 years probation. Bodine will also have to register as a sex offender and undergo therapy.

The district attorney's office, according to KTRK and KPRC, had asked that the judge impose a sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Bodine was arrested back in April 2021 for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 after she complained to her principal that a former student had been harassing her.

Bodine told the principal the former student was making threats to hurt himself. In addition, she allegedly claimed he had somehow accessed private photos of her that he then manipulated.

The former student told police Bodine had befriended him via an online video game after her divorce. The two started texting, and soon after, began exchanging explicit images and videos.

The two started having sex in 2018, soon after the victim's 13th birthday.

The boy told police the abuse continued for more than two years. The former student also alleged the two had had sex in her classroom and her car several times.

In May, Bodine pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Despite being sentenced on Tuesday, Bodine is not in a Texas prison today. Because she recently gave birth, Glass gave Bodine until June 5, 2023, to report to jail.

The victim is not the father of Bodine's child.

In a statement to KPRC, Harris County Prosecutor Janna Oswald expressed frustration with the judge's decision.

"There are certain types of cases that, in my opinion, really should only warrant punishment, and that is this kind of case," said Oswald, chief of the Crimes Against Children Division. "I'm heartbroken for the complainant and his family. I'm really disappointed in the outcome as a prosecutor — a child abuse prosecutor, and I'm disappointed as a citizen of Harris County."

Bodine could not be reached for comment Thursday.

