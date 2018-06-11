Texas Teacher Sentenced for Sex with Her 15-Year-Old Student While Pregnant

A Texas middle school teacher has been sentenced to prison for having sex with her 15-year-old student — including when she was pregnant, PEOPLE confirms.

Katherine Harper had a months-long sexual relationship last year with a student she met at Tidwell Middle School in Roanoke, where she’d been an English teacher, cheerleading coach and tennis coach, police said when she was arrested in April 2017. At the time of her arrest, she was eight months pregnant, but it was unclear whether the teen was the baby’s father.

Harper, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of having an improper relationship with a student, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, she was sentenced to six years in prison and 10 years probation.

After Harper was arrested, police said she and the student — who she taught at the middle school — exchanged naked photos of each other using their cell phones, sent provocative text messages back and forth and eventually had sex at the boy’s home.

After the initial sexual encounter, which police said included alcohol, the pair had sex either at his or her home from June 1, 2016 to July 31, 2016, the Star-Telegram reported at the time, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

School officials launched an investigation into the relationship in December 2016 after receiving an anonymous tip. When questioned by a school official, the boy cried and admitted to the sexual relationship, the Star-Telegram reported.

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.