'Teacher of the Year' at Texas High School Allegedly Sexually Abused Her Student

A Texas high school teacher who was once celebrated as the school district’s “teacher of the year” has been arrested on accusations she sexually abused a student.

Randi Chaverria, 36, was a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Round Rock High School. According to an affidavit first obtained by KVUE-TV, she had sexual contact with a student several times during the 2019 fall semester. The student allegedly told police that she had performed oral sex on him twice in October.

Police reviewed text messages between Chaverria and the student, the affidavit states. Authorities allege that the text messages appear to back up the student’s accusations.

Chaverria has resigned from her position as a teacher.

She faces a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, jail records show.

In a letter to families, Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff said that the school district first learned about the possible inappropriate behavior on November 18.

“Once notified, the teacher, who had elected to take leave before administration received the report, was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus,” Groff wrote, according to KXAN-TV.

Groff also wrote that the case has been reported to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Before the incident, Chaverria was a decorated educator. In May, she was awarded Secondary Teacher of the Year, according to the school district’s website. According to the release that announced her award, Chaverria also led the “Adopt-A-Child” community service project where high school students adopt elementary school students in need and buy them holiday gifts.

Above all, the school district vows to cooperate with authorities in the investigation. “Safety is the top priority of Round Rock High School and Round Rock ISD. Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement,” Groff wrote.

Chaverria turned herself in to Williamson County Jail on Tuesday morning and has been released after posting bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.