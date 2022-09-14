'Ray of Sunshine': Beloved Teacher and Mom of 4 Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A middle school teacher was found fatally shot at her Texas home alongside her husband in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by the husband.

The shooting happened Sunday at the family's Josephine, Texas, residence, about 40 miles outside of Dallas.

In a news release, police confirmed 40-year-old Lacie Moore was killed by her husband Brian Moore.

A GoFundMe campaign to help pay funeral costs describes Lacie as a "ray of sunshine."

"Lacie was a great mother, friend, teacher, daughter — just a great human," the fundraiser description reads. "To know her, was to love her. She was always a light to every child she interacted with."

According to WFAA-TV, Lacie — who taught English at Davis Intermediate School — leaves behind four children.

The Wylie Independent School District confirmed the beloved teacher's death in a statement to the outlet.

"Our Wylie ISD family is devastated by the passing of Lacie Moore, Davis Intermediate teacher," the statement reads. "Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Moore's family during this tremendously difficult time."

Speaking with the station Monday, Sarah Kramer praised her late friend for her exceptional teaching skills.

"She had a gift," Kramer said. "She was so gifted, and I don't know if I will ever be able to process what a huge tragedy this is. This world is a lot darker without her."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.