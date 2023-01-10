A 28-year-old Texas woman who named the 2021 "Teacher of the Year" at her elementary school was found dead behind her house on Saturday — and police suspect she was the victim of domestic violence.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, while responding to calls about a shooting, police found Wendy Duan dead in her Sugar Land backyard with multiple gunshot wounds, multiple outlets report.

Duan's neighbor Tony Thomas told ABC13 he heard "four very distinct gunshots." Thomas said, "It was quite scary at the moment, so I dropped everything I was doing, came outside."

"It's very sad … she's very young and vibrant and … we're all very sad about it," neighbor Saly Thomas said, according to KHOU.

Duan was a third grade reading and language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School in Houston. In December 2021, she posted on Facebook about being named the school's Teacher of the Year, writing: "I still can't believe that I won ESL teacher of the year lol The whole time I kept telling people that there's no way that I would win, especially going against other teachers who have been teaching way longer than I have. Thanks to the people who believed in me and voted for me!"

The educator's Twitter account was largely dedicated to photos praising her students and fellow teachers, with many expressions of her enthusiasm for her job. One 2021 tweet read, "Great things that happened last week! My students referred back to their MyBooks to help them with their plot structure assignment! #duallanguage #2ndgrade #hmh #readingisfun #ela"

Crisis counseling teams are now in place at Boone Elementary to aid students and staff in the aftermath of Daun's death.

In a statement, the Alief Independent School District said Duan had been employed with the district since 2017. "We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan," the statement said.

Authorities have identified a suspect in Duan's shooting, according to a statement posted online by the Sugar Land Police Department. However, that person is not yet in custody, the department told KHOU. The suspect's name and relationship to the victim have also not been released.

The investigation continues.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.