Sarah Beam has been placed on administrative leave as her community offers support

Texas Teacher Charged with Child Endangerment for Allegedly Driving with COVID-Positive Son in the Trunk

A Texas mom was charged with endangering her child after officials discovered her 13-year-old son inside the trunk of her car last week, the Associated Press reports.

Sarah Beam, a 41-year-old teacher who works in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district, was at a district stadium where vehicles were lined up for Covid-19 testing because her son had tested positive, according to court documents.

"[The mother] stated that she put [her son] inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving [him] to the stadium for additional testing," according to a court document, the AP reported.

On Saturday, she was charged with one felony count of endangering a child, and posted $1,500 bond. Online records did not show whether she obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Beam is scheduled to be arraigned in Harris County Court on Thursday.

Beam is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School, TV station KHOU reported. On the school's website, she was highlighted for her work as an English teacher.

"She is engaging, energetic, positive and works tirelessly to ensure that students have what they need to be successful both in English and in life," the principal wrote. "Sarah's genuine kindness paves the way to allow students — even those who struggle the most — to have confidence in their ability to succeed."

Since the incident, Beam has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement obtained by CNN.

"CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site last week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed. Sarah Beam most recently worked as a teacher in CFISD and is currently on administrative leave," the statement said.