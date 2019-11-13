'I Remember the Day You Raped Me': Tx. Teacher Allegedly Sexually Abused Boy at Her Parents’ Home

Image zoom Pasadena Texas Police Department

A Texas substitute teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage student for two years beginning with a tryst at her parent’s home.

Olivia Huerta, 23, was a teacher at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas. According to a charging affidavit first obtained by the Houston Chronicle, Huerta began a relationship with the boy when he was 16 years old. She has been charged with two second-degree felonies: improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child between 14 and 17 years old.

According to KHOU-TV, the alleged victim told a classmate about the sexual relationship; the classmate then notified the school administrators, who then called police.

In a police interview, the boy told police he met Huerta when she substituted in one of his classes in early 2018. He alleges he walked with Huerta to her parents’ home, which was near the school. That’s where, he says, she allegedly sexually assaulted him for the first time. The relationship allegedly continued for almost two years.

The charging document alleges Huerta gave a graphic confession to police in which she admits to walking with him to her parents’ home to have sex. Police allegedly found messages on Huerta’s phone between the two where he tells her, “I remember the day you raped me,” the charging document alleges.

According to the court documents, Huerta also admitted to communicating with the student via Snapchat.

The school district says in a statement that they are complying with the investigation. “The administration at Sam Rayburn High School immediately notified district administration and the Pasadena ISD Police Department,” the district wrote. “The accused individual was promptly removed from campus and is no longer employed by Pasadena ISD. The District has provided notice to the Texas Education Agency as required by law.”

PEOPLE confirms Huerta is free on $20,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

As a condition to her bond, Huerta may not have any contact with the student she is accused of sexually assaulting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Pasadena ISD police at 713-740-0200.