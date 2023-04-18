Texas Teacher Allegedly Encouraged Middle School Students to Fight in Classroom, Told Them to Monitor Door

A Texas substitute teacher has been fired after allegedly allowing and encouraging students to get into fist fights last week in the classroom while making others be on the lookout by the room's door.

The 24-year-old teacher — Nattaly Garcia, of Dallas — turned herself in to local police on Monday and is now charged with four counts of child endangerment.

The alleged incident, which took place at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas, about 12 miles east of Dallas, shocked parents at the school.

"I saw the video, I paused it multiple times because I was in utter disbelief. I thought it was a joke. I didn't think it was real. My brain couldn't comprehend what was going on, right?" parent Betty Martinez told local Fox 4 News.

Martinez's daughter secretly filmed the incident, video showing Garcia telling the classroom: "I do not want this on record." The video also shows Garcia directing a student to stand by the door and ordering them to hold it shut if someone tried to come inside the classroom.

Video then shows two apparent fist fights occur, one between a pair of girls and another between a pair of boys as the students — and their teacher — appear to look on.

Laura Jobe, a spokesperson for the Mesquite Independent School District, told PEOPLE in a statement Garcia had been fired.

"No injuries were reported after the incident," Jobe said, adding that no other employees were involved.

However, NBC's local Dallas affiliate reported some students left the classroom bloodied after the fights last Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the school district "immediately" began an investigation the next morning after it was made aware of the videos, firing the substitute the same day. Garcia had worked as a sub for the school since early March.

"As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner," Jobe said, adding, "We share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel."

Jobe said the school district notified police about the incident. The Mesquite Police Department said in a statement on social media Monday that Garcia "is being charged with four counts of Endangering a Child."

"Investigators determined that Garcia engaged in conduct that placed four students in danger of bodily injury," the department said.

It was not immediately clear if Garcia has entered pleas to the charges she faces or retained an attorney.

Martinez told NBC she's now concerned about the teachers at her daughter's school, recommending the school district "take extra precautions" when hiring substitutes.

"Who in their right mind? Because I trust my child to go to school, but I also trust the staff to keep my kids safe," Martinez told the outlet. "And then this lady, she just is actually making them fight."

