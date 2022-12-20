Texas Special Education Teacher Admits Sexually Assaulting Student in Classroom Closet

A Texas teacher has admitted to sexually abusing a 15-year-old student while she was working as an educator.

Emily Marie Anderson, 35, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. She was arrested again in December 2021 and charged with a felony charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to KSAT-TV, police began to investigate Anderson after they heard from the victim's mother, who had discovered sexually explicit texts on her son's phone. An investigation traced the texts to Anderson, who was then a special education teacher at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas.

According to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Anderson admitted to police that she had sex with the victim in a biology classroom closet. He was 15 years old at the time.

Anderson pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday. PEOPLE confirms that she will be required to spend 60 days in jail over the course of her 10-year probation period. She will also pay a $2,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Per the agreement, Anderson will register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. The judge also filed a protective order that prohibits her from contacting the victim.

During Monday's court hearing, the victim's mother addressed Anderson, saying that her son now suffers from depression and anxiety.

"I trusted you," the mother said, according to the Herald-Zeitung. "You knew what we were going through, and you knew he was behind in school."

"When I saw those messages — when I went through that phone, my [instinct] was to go and get you out of that school and deal with you myself," she continued.

Anderson did not address the court during her sentence. Her attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's message for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.