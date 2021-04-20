The alleged victim told police he was first abused by Marka Lee Bodine soon after turning 13

Tx. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Middle School Boy After Befriending Him Through Video Game

Authorities in Texas have accused a former middle school teacher of sexually abusing a former student.

Investigators allege Marka Bodine, 31, started having sex with the boy in 2018, soon after his 13th birthday.

Bodine was arrested on Saturday — five days after the now-16-year-old came forward with his allegations.

In a statement, the Tomball Police confirmed charging Bodine with continuous sexual abuse of a child. She has yet to enter a plea to that charge, and was released on $100,000 bond.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Bodine for comment.

KPRC obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit filed in this case.

According to the affidavit, the principal at Tomball Intermediate School contacted police after meeting with Bodine, one of the school's teachers.

Bodine allegedly told the principal a former student was harassing her.

KPRC reports that Bodine said the former student was making threats to hurt himself. In addition, she allegedly claimed he had somehow accessed private photos of her that he then manipulated.

When they spoke to the former student, the boy alleged that Bodine had befriended him via an online video game. The two started texting, and soon after, began exchanging explicit images and videos, the affidavit alleges.

The alleged victim told detectives the two first had sex shortly after he turned 13, and that the abuse continued for more than two years.

The former student also alleged the two had had sex in her classroom and her car several times.

According to the affidavit, Bodine confessed during interviews with police.

In a statement, Tomball Independent School District officials said Bodine was "placed on administrative leave" as soon as the allegations came to light, and she then "resigned."