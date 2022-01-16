A male hostage was released from a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, after a suspect took hostages during Saturday morning services

1 Male Hostage Released Uninjured from Texas Synagogue, Others Still Being Held by Suspect

One male victim was released Saturday evening, following an hours-long hostage situation that began in the morning at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

According to a statement from the Colleyville Police Department, the victim was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. local time and did not require medical attention. Police said that he would be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An unidentified male suspect took hostages Saturday morning during services that were streamed live on Facebook. Authorities confirmed there are others inside the synagogue, located about 28 miles from Dallas, but no injuries have been reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the man claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he is.

Authorities initially responded to a call for help at approximately 10:41 a.m. local time. Officers evacuated the surrounding areas and established a perimeter.

The Colleyville Police Department was on the scene, along with the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the regional SWAT Team and other neighboring agencies, officials said.

Texas hostage Credit: Emil Lippe/Getty

According to ABC News, the suspect claimed to have planted explosive devices in unknown locations and was "demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui."

Two law enforcement officials revealed to CNN that based on conversations with the suspect and through audio heard on the livestream, they believe the suspect to have been "motivated by a desire" to free Siddiqui, a neuroscientist who in 2010 was convicted on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on U.S. officers in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence at a facility in Texas.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Twitter that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the hostage situation. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops," she tweeted. "Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."