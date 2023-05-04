Texas Shooting Suspect's Partner Arrested for Allegedly Helping Him Evade Capture

The domestic partner of the man who allegedly shot five of his neighbors to death has been apprehended by Texas authorities.

Divimara Lamar Nava, 52, is in the Montgomery County Jail, charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon, a felony charge carrying a $250,000 bond, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nava's arrest came hours after her partner Francisco Oropesa was found hiding under laundry in a closet in a home just outside the city of Conroe, according to the Associated Press.

Police identified Nava as Oropesa's wife but jail records show she was not married to him, the outlet said.

As the two plotted their escape to Mexico, the woman brought him donuts from a nearby store as she simultaneously told authorities she knew nothing about Oropesa's whereabouts, per the AP.

Several others have also been arrested in connection with the crimes, Tim Kean, the chief deputy of the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, told The New York Times.

The 38-year-old Oropesa had been the focus of a four-day manhunt after the murders in nearby Cleveland occurred.

"The suspect is in custody," announced San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers in a press conference on Tuesday night. "I have just left Montgomery County Jail, where he was taken, and he has been magistrated. He will now be taken to my jail, where his new residence will be."

Oropesa is currently being held on five counts of murder and a $5 million bond after a task force of over 200 law enforcement personnel from federal, state, and local agencies worked to find him after Friday's massacre took place.

San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office

The Mexican citizen — who has been deported four times per The Times — went on a rampage last week when his neighbors complained that he was making too much noise shooting his AR-15 and disturbing their baby.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Oropesa allegedly then walked into the home and shot Sonia Guzman, 28; Diana Velasquez, 21; Obdulia Molina, 31; Jonathan Caceres, 18; and Daniel Enrique Lazo, 9.