1 Dead, 5 Wounded Including a Texas DPS Trooper in Mass Shooting at Cabinet Business

Described as being quiet, Larry Bollin, 27, allegedly opened fire at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, killing a fellow employee, injuring five others and shooting a trooper who chased him

One man was shot and killed, and five people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a cabinet company in Bryan, Texas, where the suspect allegedly works, authorities said.

On Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. local time, officers from the Bryan Police Department responded to reports of an active shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Stone City Drive in the Brazos County Industrial Park, the department said in a release.

When shots rang out, all hell broke loose, employee Marc Barron told Click2Houston, describing what he saw and heard as "gunshots. Slamming, running, people falling, screaming."

Arriving officers searched for the suspect, later identified as Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County, who "was not on scene" when they arrived, said police.

Officers provided immediate medical assistance to the victims who had been shot and wounded before they were rushed by ambulance to local hospitals.

The victims were shot in the bays where employees make the cabinets, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said, Click2Houston reported.

Though Bollin fled the scene, he was arrested later on Thursday in Bedias, in Grimes County, by the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Bollin allegedly shot TPS Trooper Juan Rojas Trover before his arrest, the Texas DPS said in a Tweet.

On Friday, police identified the man who was killed in the shooting as Timothy Smith, 40, who also worked at the company.

Bollin is charged with murder for allegedly killing Smith in Brazos County, police said.

He has subsequently been charged in Grimes County with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting the trooper, KAGS reported.

At Bollin's arraignment hearing on Friday, a Brazos County judge set Bollins' bond at $1.2 million, KBTX reports. He's also been given a $1 million bond for the alleged attempted murder in Grimes County, KAGS reported.

Bollin works at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Bryan Police said in a Tweet on Thursday. "The motive is unknown at this time," the Tweet read.

Barron described Bollin, who he often saw at the company, as "quiet," he told Click2Houston. "Nobody expected for this stuff to happen you see him every day...quiet... offering to buy people food," Barron told the outlet.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment on Bollin's behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

As of Friday, two victims are in critical condition and two are in stable condition and are being treated at local hospitals, according to CNN, which also reported that Trooper Tovar is in stable condition.