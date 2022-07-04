Texas Shooter Kills 2 and Injures 3 Police Officers Before Turning Gun on Himself

The shooter also shot at and wounded an elderly neighbor, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as well as three police officers

A gunman in Texas killed two people and wounded four others on Saturday before turning the gun on himself, police in Haltom City said.

Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said in a Saturday press conference the incident occurred on July 2 at approximately 6:45 p.m., when officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting.

Alexander said that, prior to the officers' arrival, the shooter fatally shot one man and one woman: 33-year-old Collin Davis and 32-year-old Amber Tsai. In addition, the shooter shot at and wounded an elderly neighbor, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as well as three police officers.

Officers who responded to the scene of the crime were "immediately met with gunfire," Phillips said, and immediately returned fire. The injured officers were identified by Phillips as Cpl. Zach Tabler, Officer Tim Barton and Officer Jose Avila.

Chief of Police Cody Phillips said in the same press conference that Tabler sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, arm and hand, and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. Barton sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and was also transported to the hospital, where he has since been treated and released. Aviles sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and was still awaiting surgery at the time of the press conference.

Police said the shooter fled the residence on foot and a manhunt was launched, with neighbors being advised to stay indoors while he was still at large. The shooter, who police identified as 28-year-old Edward Freyman, later died by suicide in the same neighborhood where he fatally shot Davis and Tsai.

No motive was given for the shooting, and Alexander said Freyman had "a military-style rifle near him and a handgun within the vicinity of his arm."

City Manager Rick Phelps also spoke at the press conference, delivering a brief statement about the close-knit community of Haltom, a city of just under 50,000 people.