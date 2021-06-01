Texas Search Intensifies for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Last Seen at School in April

An unnamed caller reported that Samuel Olson had been abducted on Thursday, but police say there are no known sightings of the boy since April 30

Police in Houston are racing to locate a 6-year-old boy who they acknowledge may have been missing since April 30.

A call around 6 p.m. Thursday reported the boy, Samuel Olson, "being taken by another individual" at the apartment of a female caretaker, said Larry Satterwhite, executive assistant chief of the Houston police, at a news conference Tuesday evening.

But in trying to nail down the details, police have not found anyone outside of the boy's immediate inner circle who claims to have seen him since his last independent sighting by others on April 30 at Samuel's school, he said.

"It is possible" the boy, whose two biological parents share custody, has been missing since then, Satterwhite said.

Police also have now lost track of the unnamed woman who reported the abduction.

"I'm not willing to say she's missing," Satterwhite told reporters. "I'm just saying I don't know where she is at this moment."

When the call was received Thursday, "we didn't know if we had a child custody issue — we could still have that — or anything else more nefarious," he said. "We just don't know, or if we were even getting the accurate information."

He described the resident of the apartment as a friend of the father's girlfriend. After talking with anybody police could identify who had a connection to the child, "no one seems to know where he is," Satterwhite said.

"This is a complicated case, but we're trying to move with as much urgency as we can to get him back safely," he said. "We just are still not where we need to be in terms of locating him."

Early Tuesday, police towed a black Dodge vehicle from the apartment complex from which the alleged abduction was reported, according to Houston TV news station KHOU. The volunteer search-and-rescue team Texas EquuSearch was also in the area Monday and Tuesday looking near the apartment complex.

Satterwhite said additional search warrants tied to the investigation would be forthcoming.

"We are doing everything we can legally to try to locate him and get him back," he said. "So there'll be more, and there'll be more locations checked, and we really won't stop until we find him. … I don't know what will turn up from this. Hopefully something that'll lead us to him."

Samuel, who "just turned" 6, according to Satterwhite, stands 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, with blue eyes and golden-brown hair. He has a distinguishing white patch on the back right side of his head; he also is missing two of his bottom teeth, and has a crease on the top of his left ear.

The boy's grandmother, Tonya Olson, told KHOU: "We're all just really confused about everything that was going on at the moment." She added: "It's just about bringing Sam home safe."