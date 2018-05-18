Survivors of Florida Massacre React After at Least 8 Killed in Texas School Shooting: 'We Are Fighting for You'

Following Friday’s school shooting Friday in Santa Fe, Texas, which killed at least eight people, survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, expressed solidarity with victims and survivors of America’s latest tragedy.

Emma Gonzalez, one of a host of students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School who have become a prominent gun-violence prevention activists after the massacre at their school killed 17 people, shared her thoughts on Twitter.

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this,” Gonzalez wrote. “You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.”

Gonzalez was referencing National Walkout Day, on March 14, when students across the country walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence exactly one month after the Feb. 14 Parkland attack. According to Texas Monthly, some students at Santa Fe High School participated in the walkout.

David Hogg, another Parkland survivor-turned activist, expressed frustration with politicians he believes haven’t done enough to combat gun violence.

“Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a s— when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms,” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

An earlier message of support from Hogg simply stated, “We are fighting for you.”

Alex Wind, another Parkland survivor who has become outspoken on gun violence prevention issues, wrote, “Hoping things get better. Hoping things can change. Don’t tell me that there isn’t a shooting problem in this country. The perpetuating gun violence we face is ridiculous.”

Parkland survivor-turned-activist Cameron Kasky tweeted, “At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors.”

Sarah Chadwick, another survivor and activist, tweeted, “I hope you’re safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to happen. No one should be in the situation that you’re all currently in. I’m not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action.”

Survivor and activist Sofie Whitney tweeted, “My heart is with everyone at Santa Fe High School. No student should have to fear for their life. No student should have to run from a shooter. No student should have to bury their friends. We are here for you.”

Survivor and activist Jaclyn Corin wrote, “My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town. Parkland will stand with you now and forever.”

A message to the survivors was also posted to the Twitter account of March for Our Lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Santa Fe High School and send our love and support to the families affected as well as the entire community,” the statement reads. “Though this is the 22nd school shooting this year, we urge those reading this not to sweep it under the rug and forget. This is not the price of our freedom. This is the most fatal shooting since the one at our school and tragedies like this will continue to happen unless action is taken.”

One male suspect and one male person of interest in the shooting are in custody, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced at a press conference, adding that both are believed to be students at the school.

Explosives devices have also been recovered from the school and surrounding areas, officials announced.